Reboot of 90s teen mystery show ‘Ghostwriter’ is on the way

Apple TV+ will air the "reimagined" series in November

Popular 90s teen show Ghostwriter is getting a reboot courtesy of Apple TV+ when it launches later in the year – watch the trailer below.

Originally airing from 1992 through 1995, Ghostwriter followed a group of friends who solved local mysteries with the help of a ghost. The ghost detective helped by spelling out clues – hence the show’s name. Julia Stiles appeared in an episode called ‘Who is Max Mouse?’

The Ghostwriter reboot will join original series like The Morning Show and See starring Jason Momoa on Apple‘s new streaming service Apple TV+ which launches on November 1.

Taking a slightly different approach to the original version of the show, Apple have revealed that the “reimagined” series features teens “brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighbourhood bookstore” who are then charged with “releasing fictional characters from works of literature.”

The show’s reboot is written and directed by Luke Matheny (The Dangerous Book for Boys), according to Deadline.

Apple secured the rights to the Ghostwriter show after striking a deal with the series’ original producers, Sesame Workshop (formerly Children’s Television Workshop). The contract is likely to ensure plenty more children’s and teen content will be made for Apple TV+.

Arriving November 1, watch the trailer for Ghostwriter below:

Apple announced its new streaming platform, Apple TV+ back in March.

The streaming service builds off from Apple’s existing Apple TV application with programmes available on demand (both online and offline), based on an ad-free subscription model. Apple announced the platform at an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.