‘Reborn Rich’: Song Joong-ki, Shin Hyun-been and Lee Sang-min star in tense new teasers

South Korean television network JTBC has unveiled new character teasers for its upcoming fantasy-revenge series Reborn Rich.

On November 7, JTBC uploaded character teasers for Song Joong-ki’s (Vincenzo, Descendants of The Sun), Shin Hyun-been’s (Hospital Playlist) and Lee Sang-min’s (The Spy Gone North) roles in its upcoming series, Reborn Rich.

The new drama follows Yoon Hyun-woo, the loyal secretary to the wealthy family-run conglomerate Sunyang Group, led by patriarch Jin Yang-chul (Lee). After Hyun-woo dies at the hands of the Jin family, he is reborn as their youngest son, Jin Do-joon (song), and pledges to take over the company as revenge.

In his second life, Do-joon soon encounters the relentless prosecutor Seo Min-young (Shin), who investigates corruption cases. He soon tries to team up with her to crack the biggest case of her career in an attempt to take down the Jin family.

Each of the new character trailers reveals their intentions and personalities. Do-joon first appears as a friendly and easygoing young man in his clip, later revealing his intentions to forcefully take over Sunyang Group.

In her clip, Min-young is frustrated from being belittled by her male colleagues at work. She later meets Do-joon, asking him: “Are you going to dive into the succession battle in earnest? Using me?”

Meanwhile, Jin Yang-chul’s hunger for money shines through in his trailer, in which he declares that “money is everything” while showing off his wealth. However, he later appears to be faced with the pressure of navigating a difficult business deal.

Reborn Rich will premiere on November 18 on JTBC, and will air on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30PM KST. The series will also be available to stream on Viu shortly after episodes air in South Korea.