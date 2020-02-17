‘Recess’ star Jason Davis has died aged 35

Disney voice actor Jason Davis, who provided the voice of Recess character Mikey, has died at the age of 35.

The actor’s cause of death is currently unknown, but he had openly discussed his struggles with substance addiction in the past.

His mother, Nancy Davis Rickel, confirmed his passing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles,” she said.

“Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else.”

“We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

Davis, who provided the voice of Mikey Blumberg from 1997-2001 during Recess’ six seasons, also made prominent appearances in Dave’s World and Roseanne.

He also had roles in Mafia!, Beverly Hills Ninja and Rush Hour. At the time of his death, he was linked with a TV show titled The Two Jasons.

The actor first opened up about his battle with heroin addiction during an appearance on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Draw in 2010.

In recent years, he co-founded the charity Cure Addiction Now, which funds research for people who suffer from substance abuse and helps them to detox and stay in constant recovery.