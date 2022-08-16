‘Red Rose’: new horror series is being compared to ‘Black Mirror’

New BBC horror series Red Rose has been praised and compared to Black Mirror in early reactions.

Created by Michael and Paul Clarkson, whose previous credits include shows The Haunting Of Bly Manor and Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time, Red Rose is a British horror drama about a group of teens in Bolton and a mysterious, controlling app with insidious intentions.

The show’s cast features a wealth of newcomers, including Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard, Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru, Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin, Samuel Anderson and Harry Redding.

All eight episodes of the show were released on BBC iPlayer on Monday (August 15), with early reactions comparing the technological nightmare to Black Mirror.

One viewer wrote: “A few episodes into Red Rose and it’s VERY good. If you like early Black Mirror but wish it had more spooks, I very much recommend.”

“I’m finding BBC’s Red Rose entirely too scary, but I can’t tear my eyes away,” another wrote. You can check out more reactions below.

RED ROSE is out today, a brilliant piece of horror that's as wickedly dark as its Northern humor – I've got something in the works at DAZED around it, but if you're a fan of Black Mirror, definitely check this out. A lot of charming upcoming and newcomers in here – great TV. pic.twitter.com/5E9nvl6Jr9 — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) August 15, 2022

Red Rose BBC 3. Very gripping viewing!!! Brilliant — Emma Rydal (@EmmaRydal) August 15, 2022

We are thrilled to have provided extras for the new BBC horror series 'Red Rose'. Fantastic for fans of Black Mirror but with a teen twist. Streaming on BBC Iplayer now! pic.twitter.com/72EV1hqMRW — Industry Casting (@industrycasting) August 16, 2022

Red Rose is also produced by Jamie Campbell, who previously worked on Sex Education. A fourth season of the Netflix series was announced in September last year.

Last month, the cast for the sixth season of Black Mirror was revealed, including Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sixth season will be more cinematic in scope and feature more episodes than prior seasons. The project is still in the early stages of development, with a release date yet to be announced.