Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy

Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy.

The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.

Each of the characters introduce themselves and their respective occupations, before they’re asked about their dating lives. While Ja-young tells the interviewer that she has no time for romance, Ji-yool tells them that he in fact has someone in mind, the clip including shots of him staring at Ja-young from afar.

Based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, Once Upon A Small Town (whose title was previously reported as Accidental Country Diary) depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by South Korean OTT streaming platform KakaoTV, is set to premiere on both Netflix and KakaoTV on September 5.

According to the series’ synopsis, Han Ji-yool is a prickly man from Seoul who does everything by the book, and a veterinarian who gives up his city job to be with his grandfather. He finds country life in Heedong Village to be more difficult than expected, though things change when he meets the village’s most reliable policewoman.

