Inside No.9 writer and creator Reece Shearsmith has told NME he believes the BBC anthology show could go on for another three series.

Season six is currently showing on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer but Shearsmith said the next season is already written, in an interview about his new film In The Earth, which you can watch above.

“We start filming series seven in August this year, that’s written. And then who knows? They [the BBC] keep recommissioning it, we’ve not heard anything,” he added.

Shearsmith continued: “It just goes on, it’s a brilliant thing but also horrific to try to keep coming up with the stories because there is such a high turnover of storytelling. What haven’t we done? It’s become a tyranny that we’ve got to keep trying to keep thinking of things.

“If we can get to nine, Inside No.9 series nine then we can stop and then I can die,” he joked.

He also ruled out any future series covering the coronavirus pandemic, despite the BBC asking the cast to film a series on Zoom.

“We did think about doing a No.9 sort on Zoom COVID thing and they [the BBC] asked us to do something at the time around March last year,” Shearsmith explained.

“We knew not to do it because everybody would be sick of it and there’s so many things that are like that now, people going, ‘Can you hear me?’ and [people going] ‘No you’re on mute’.”

The current series stars Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), alongside Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches), Kevin Bishop (Porridge), Nick Mohammed (Intelligence), Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street), and Sarah Parish (W1A).

Reviewing season six NME said: “For the properly vaccinated devotee, the show is the only thing that might conceivably be worth staying in for this summer. What began as a series of half-hour comedy noir one-acters with canny twists – a more varied, TV drama style evolution of their work on The League Of Gentlemen – has gradually become the most intelligent, moving, challenging, inventive and brain-engagingly funny ‘comedy’ show on TV.”

Shearsmith is currently starring in Ben Weatley’s horror movie In The Earth alongside Joel Fry and Ellora Torchia.

According to a synopsis, the film is set during a pandemic and sees a “scientist and a park scout venturing into a terrifying journey” through the woods.

In The Earth is out in UK cinemas today (June 17).