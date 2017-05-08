Reese Witherspoon confirms ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2?

Could the HBO show be returning for a second season?

Reese Witherspoon appears to have hinted that she could be working on a second season of Big Little Lies.

The HBO show concluded its first season in April. It featured an ensemble cast that included Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern and focused on a group of parents in Monterey, California and the drama surrounding their lives – which ultimately leads to a murder of one of the characters.

Amid speculation over whether there would be a second season, Witherspoon took to Instagram at the weekend to post a photo of herself, Kidman and Dern. The caption read: “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies … working on some new lies”. See below.

Fans have speculated whether this means that there will be a second outing for the show. However, E! News reports that “the photo has nothing to do with a follow-up season. Rather, the three actresses were simply doing a photo shoot together.”

The show’s director/producer previously stated that a second season of the show isn’t currently in development. In an interview with Vulture, executive producer and director Jean-Marc Vallée made it blatantly clear that he believes the show is finished.

“No, no, this is the perfect ending. There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season two. That was meant to be a one-time deal” Jean-Marc said, “and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

However, according to TV Line, Nicole Kidman remains open to the idea of extending the franchise with the help of novelist Liane Moriarty whose novel inspired the TV show. Jean-Marc Vallée did concede that he’d “love to work” with “all these women again, but not to make a season two”.