Release date for ‘Queer Eye’ season 4 confirmed

The show has also been renewed for a fifth season

The release date for season four of Queer Eye has been confirmed.

The hit Netflix series will return to screens next month, as announced by cast member Antoni Porowski on Instagram.

“@queereye is band and we are super into athleisure, apparently,” he captioned a photo of the Fab Five. “We resume our journey to Kansas City MO w season 4 on July 19 @netflix.”

The streaming service have also confirmed that the show has been renewed for a fifth season. Production on those episodes will begin next week, with the results airing in 2020. Season five will find the makeover experts heading to Philadelphia.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The first two seasons of the Netflix remake were shot in Atlanta, Georgia, while the group decamped to Kansas City, Missouri in season three. The original series was based in New York.

Earlier this year, the Queer Eye gang visited Japan for four special episodes. In a press release from Netflix, Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown wanted to “work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.”

Speaking to NME in 2018, France said the Fab Five keep in touch with the heroes featured on the show. “They’ll send me pictures of what they’re buying in the store,” he said. “They’ll FaceTime me while they’re in the fitting room. I’m like, ‘I’ve got a job. Boundaries’.”