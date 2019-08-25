Release date and title announced for new ‘Breaking Bad’ movie – watch its trailer now

"What happened to Jesse Pinkman?"

It’s happening! The release date and title for the new Breaking Bad film have been revealed.

The cast of the original AMC show have been teasing the show’s return of late, with both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hinting at a reunion.

It has now been confirmed by Netflix that the film – called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – will come out on October 11.

The announcement comes along with a teaser trailer for the show, and the caption: “What happened to Jesse Pinkman?”

A recent Netflix leak also gives a synopsis of what to expect from the show, which revolves around the future 0f Aaron Paul’s character after the timeline of the original show.

It reads: “Fugutive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors the law and his past,” while confirming that the film has been written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

It’s not yet clear whether Walter White, the show’s main character, portrayed by Cranston, will appear in the new film, as his character dies at the end of the tv show’s final fifth series.

Cranston recently confirmed that a Breaking Bad film was on the way, but was unsure whether or not he would appear.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Cranston said he had not yet seen the script but that he had spoken to Gilligan about the film.

“There’s a question of whether we would even see Walter White in this movie,” Cranston told radio host Dan Patrick.