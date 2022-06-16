‘Remarriage & Desires’: Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hyun-wook are out for revenge in new teaser

Netflix has dropped the official teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Remarriage & Desires.

The forthcoming series will be set against the backdrop of Rex, a famed matchmaking agency that specialises in remarriages of ambitious clients who strive to settle down with rich partners.

In the new visual, a lady applying lipstick as she stares at herself in the mirror, which cuts to her arrival at Rex, where she is promised a match with a worthy partner. “Marriage is a business. Find someone who fits the criteria first, then look for love,” says a mysterious woman who works as a consultant at the agency.

The intensity of what happens at Rex, as silent plans for revenge start to surface and various key players in the matchmaking business are going head-to-head. “Become stronger. Strong enough to have the entire world under your feet. Isn’t that what revenge is?” Remarriage & Desires premieres on Netflix on July 15.

Kim Hee-sun (Tomorrow) stars in the new series as Seo Hye-seung, once an ordinary mother and wife who ends up losing everything following the sudden passing of her husband. In the midst of trying to rebuild a life with her daughter, a wrench is thrown into her plans after she crosses paths with the person responsible for her plight at Rex.

Lee Hyun-wook (Search), Jung Yoo-jin (Snowdrop) and Cha Ji-yeon (Taxi Driver) star as supporting characters in the K-drama, as various key players at Rex, all with different intentions and purposes for their time at the agency. The drama is helmed by director Kim Jung-min, who previously directed shows such as Bad Guys and Squad 38.

In other news, Netflix recently announced the renewal of its hit apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home for a second and third season. The streaming platform also added that cast members Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si and Park Gyu-young are set to reprise their roles for the coming seasons.