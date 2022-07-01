Kim Hee-sun is a force to be reckoned with in new ‘Remarriage & Desires’ trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its forthcoming K-drama Remarriage & Desires, starring Kim Hee-sun.

The forthcoming series will be set against the backdrop of Rex, a famed matchmaking agency that specialises in remarriages of ambitious clients who strive to settle down with rich partners.

The new trailer highlights the sheer opulence that Rex demands of its clientele, from masked balls to yacht parties. The already-fierce competition at the matchmaking agency is elevated even further when CEO Lee Hyung-ju (Search’s Lee Hyun-wook), who is worth about two trillion Korean won in assets, enters the fray.

Remarriage & Desires premieres on Netflix on July 15.

Kim Hee-sun (Tomorrow) stars in the new series as Seo Hye-seung, once an ordinary mother and wife who ends up losing everything following the sudden passing of her husband. In the midst of trying to rebuild a life with her daughter, a wrench is thrown into her plans after she crosses paths with the person responsible for her plight at Rex.

Jung Yoo-jin (Snowdrop) and Cha Ji-yeon (Taxi Driver) star as supporting characters in the K-drama, as various key players at Rex, all with different intentions and purposes for their time at the agency. The drama is helmed by director Kim Jung-min, who previously directed shows such as Bad Guys and Squad 38.

In other news, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is reportedly set to join the cast of an upcoming Hollywood film tentatively titled K-Pop: Lost In America, alongside Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton. Reports have claimed that the idol-actor is “in talks to play the lead”, and that he has “cleared part of his schedule for the second half of 2022 in order to prepare for filming”.

The film will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally end up in Texas two days before their grand global debut in New York City, and must find a way to make it there with limited time and money.