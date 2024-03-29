Is ‘Renegade Nell’ season two happening?

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland leads historical fantasy adventure series Renegade Nell.

Written by Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley) and directed by Ben Taylor, the Disney+ series follows young fugitive Nell Jackson (Harland) who becomes the most feared highwaywoman in 18th century England after being framed for murder.

Other cast members in the series including Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Nick Mohammed, Craig Parkinson, Frank Dillane and Iz Hesketh.

All eight episodes in the first season were released on March 29, 2024.

Has Renegade Nell been renewed for season 2?

A second season is yet to be confirmed by Disney. The show’s future will likely depend if the first season can attract a large enough audience.

The early word from critics has been mostly positive though, with the series sitting at 69 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

This page will be updated when an announcement is made.

What has been said about a potential season 2?

In an interview with the Guardian, Louisa Harland expressed how she wants to do more seasons of Renegade Nell to fulfill its potential.

“I feel like we’ve only just set up this world, and it’s such an interesting one, the possibilities are endless,” Harland said about future seasons. “I even said the other day: ‘If this goes really well, shall we do two and three together?'”

Renegade Nell is available to stream on Disney+.