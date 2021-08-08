Report finds UK adults spent a third of waking hours watching TV in 2020

A report from communications regulator Ofcom has found that UK adults spent a third of their waking hours watching TV and other streaming services in 2020.

Ofcom’s annual Media Nations Report found that COVID-19 induced lockdowns were a major driver for an increase in screentime, which saw households watching a daily average of five hours and 40 minutes, compared to four hours and 53 minutes the previous year.

The report also found that video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video saw the highest growth, with views almost doubling in 2020 to an estimated one hour and five minutes a day. Subsequently, 80 per cent of households had their TVs connected to the internet, which was more than the number of people with cable TV or satellite.

Advertisement

As for other viewing platforms, YouTube was shown to be the most popular online video service, with people spending roughly 41 minutes a day watching videos. TikTok was also found to have grown in popularity throughout the year, boasting 31 per cent of adult internet users by March 2021.