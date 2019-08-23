You won't have to wait long for the return of the Summerhouse crew

Netflix has confirmed the transmission date for the new series of Top Boy.

The third series is the first in six years for the London-set crime drama, with the first two seasons having been shown on Channel 4.

All 10 episodes of the new series will be available on Netflix on September 13.

The new series is executive produced by Drake, after he helped secure the show a deal with Netflix when Top Boy‘s creators thought it had finished.

In the new series, Dushane (played by Ashley Walters) returns from exile to try to reclaim his position as a drug lord in the London estate of Summerhouse. He’s again aided by Sully, played by Kano under his real name Kane Robinson.

New cast members include Dave, who plays Modie, and Little Simz, who stars as Shelley.

Dushane and Sully’s plans to retake their throne are marred by young and hungry would-be kingpin Jamie. He’s played by Michael Ward, whose credits include The A List and Blue Story.

Top Boy‘s original creators Charles Steel, Alasdair Flind, Ronan Bennett and Yann Demange are back as executive producers. Original music for the series is by Brian Eno.

Speaking of how Drake came to be involved, Walters said in June: “Drake had seen the show. He reached out to me and was like ‘Show’s amazing, when’s it coming back on?’ I told him ‘It’s not happening’ and he said ‘I’m not having that.’ Two years later, Drake came to us with a Netflix deal and was like ‘There you go.’ So currently, he’s Executive Producer.”