Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to undergo surgery after cancer treatment

Rhod Gilbert has postponed a number of live shows next year to undergo surgery.

The comedian said he was suffering with gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections in a statement on Tuesday (December 20), which require hospital treatment.

As such, seven of his shows in January, including dates in Swansea, Bath and Hereford, have been rescheduled for May and June 2023.

In a post on Facebook, Gilbert wrote: “Thanks again for all your kind words and support. As you probably know I’m recovering well from my cancer treatment and can’t wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.

“Less happy days, I’ve been thrown another curveball in the form of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment. I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.

“So I hate doing this, but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows. I genuinely can’t wait to get back on stage, but on doctor’s advice, I’ll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining seven shows.”

All tickets remain valid for the new dates. You can check out the rescheduled dates below.

MAY 2023

14, 15 – The Courtyard, Hereford

19 – Swansea Arena, Swansea

20 – Truro Hall, Cornwall

27 – Forum, Bath

JUNE 2023

10 – Westlands, Yeovil

11 – Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

The comedian shared that he was being treated for Stage 4 cancer in July. Last week, Gilbert posted an update saying he was “recovering well” from the treatment.

“I have since had surgery, radiotherapy and chemo at Velindre Cancer Centre and UHW, Cardiff,” Gilbert wrote.

“Thanks to their tireless dedication and incredible care, and lots of wonderful support from friends, family and you lot. I am recovering well, laughing a lot and feeling happy and positive; we are all optimistic that I will come through this.”