Rhod Gilbert reschedules UK tour dates following health setback: “I’ve been thrown another curveball”

Rhod Gilbert has rescheduled the postponed performances of The Book Of John Tour.

The Welsh comedian had shows of his UK tour lined up for January, but in December announced that they would not be going ahead due to him needing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

His performances in Hereford, Swansea, Truro and Bath have now been pushed back to May, while shows in Yeovil and Barnstaple have been moved to June. Original tickets remain valid.

Advertisement

Announcing the initial postponement back in December, Gilbert said that he was “recovering well from my cancer treatment,” but that he’d been “thrown another curve ball”.

The statement read: “Huge thanks to everyone who has been in touch; reading all your messages of concern and support has been a welcome distraction and given me a real lift, so thanks.

“As many of you will know, I am recovering well from my cancer treatment and can’t wait to get back to work next year. Happy days.

“Less happy days,” he continued. “I’ve been thrown another curveball in the from of gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that kick like a donkey and need hospital treatment. I am having surgery to remove the offending gallbladder, and this is scheduled to happen early in the New Year.

“So, I hate doing this but I am going to have to postpone my January tour shows. I genuinely can’t wait to get back on stage, but on doctor’s advice, I’ll have to wait a little longer and we are postponing the remaining 7 shows.”

Advertisement

He concluded: “I thank each and every one of you for your continuing patience…rest assured the show WILL go on.”

You can find Gilbert’s upcoming tour dates below:

May 14-15 – Hereford Courtyard

May 19 – Swansea Arena

May 20 – Truro Hall For Cornwall

May 27 – Bath Forum

June 10 – Yeovil Octagon

June 11 – Barnstaple Queens Theatre

Gilbert first announced that he was being treated for cancer in July last year. In December, he confirmed that it was stage 4.