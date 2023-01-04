Rhod Gilbert shares health update after being “bedbound for weeks”

Rhod Gilbert has shared an update on his health as he continues to recover from treatment for cancer.

The Welsh comedian confirmed last month that he has stage four cancer, having announced in July that he was being treated for the disease.

Gilbert first began experiencing symptoms in April, which led to him cancelling some shows. “In May, I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be,” he said in a recent interview. “It turns out I’ve got stage four cancer.”

The stand-up comic and presenter explained that he’d undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, but did not yet know “if it has worked”.

But he was keen to stress at the time that he remains optimistic about his recovery: “I’m feeling happy, positive and optimistic. I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day.”

During a new interview with The Guardian, Gilbert said that it “does feel weird” to speak about his experience of living with and being treated for cancer, though he still feels “hopeful”.

“I don’t know how much to talk about the cancer,” he told the newspaper. “I haven’t really worked out what to say. I’m more than happy to talk about it but I haven’t had time to process it at all.”

He continued: “Some days I’m well enough to potter and other days, or whole weeks, I’m in bed.”

The rescheduled dates of Gilbert’s ‘Book Of John’ tour are due to take place this year. “Having them is something to look forward to, really,” he said. “But I’m making things sound very gloomy, and they’re not.”

Looking ahead, the comedian told The Guardian that he’s been thinking about how his next stand-up show could address his cancer experience.

“If I get through this,” he began. “I’ve got to stop saying that. People tell me off. When you’re going through cancer, any sign of doubt or negativity gets nipped in the bud very quickly.

“When I get through this, the next show will be in a similar vein. The cancer is on my mind 24/7, but when I’m well enough to write, I’m jotting down a few things. And there is humour in there, definitely.”

Gilbert said that both his work and social life has “gone” as a result of the illness. “Everything has gone. Everything,” he told the outlet. “It’s just me and this bloody cancer, really.”

He continued: “I’m really aware of mental health now, and I’m checking in with myself every day. I feel fine, weirdly. I’m happy, optimistic and hopeful that next year it’ll all come good.”