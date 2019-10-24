‘Rhythm + Flow’ crowns first winner – meet D Smoke

The first series of Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I's new Netflix talent show concluded last night (October 23)

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I‘s new Netflix show Rhythm + Flow aired the final three episodes of its first season yesterday (October 23), and crowned its first winner.

The victor was D Smoke, who walked away with the $250,000 prize.

Speaking to TV Guide about his win, the California rapper said: “I’m feeling incredible, overwhelmed with joy.

“Since I won, I’ve been spending time with family. I did some traveling — I went to Atlanta. And of course, I’ve been doing a lot of music. I shot three music videos.”

Chance The Rapper then gave D Smoke advice about how to spend his prize money, saying: “This isn’t like a lot of the other contest shows. It’s a non-contractual $250,000 that is going to you to be spent however you want it. I just want to tell you that the best thing you could do is invest in yourself.”

Rhythm + Flow, which has been called “Netflix’s answer to X Factor,” searches for rap’s best new talent. The first season began airing on October 9, with three episodes dropping weekly since, leading up to last night’s finale.

Judges Cardi B and Chance The Rapper have recently been looking towards next year’s US election, warning that “Trump is going to win again.”

The pair are supporters of the Democrats, with Cardi B appearing in a campaign video alongside Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders.