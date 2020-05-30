GAMING  

Richard Ayoade to host online BAFTA TV Awards in July

"I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead"

By Charlotte Krol
Host Richard Ayoade speaks at The Moet British Independent Film Awards 2015. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Moet British Independent Film Awards

Richard Ayoade is set to host the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards, it’s been announced.

The awards will now take place online on July 31 following their postponement earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC One will broadcast the awards in a live setting, and it will be Ayoade’s first time hosting the event. “I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead,” he said [via ScreenDaily].

Richard Ayoade

Additionally, Stephen Mangan will return to host the BAFTA TV Craft Awards for the ninth time on July 17. Those awards will be broadcast through BAFTA’s social channels including YouTube.

Nominations for both sets of awards will be announced on Thursday (June 4) at 7.30am BST. Ahead of them will be nominations for the public-voted Must-See Moment award, which will be announced on Wednesday (June 3) before at 8am BST.

BAFTA’s CEO said in a statement: “We want to celebrate and reward the talented individuals who make up the television industry, both behind and in-front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks.”

Take a look at last year’s TV BAFTA winners here.

