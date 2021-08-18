The Crystal Maze reboot hosted by Richard Ayoade has reportedly been axed by Channel 4.

Ayoade was first announced as a host of the reboot back in 2017, with an order for 20 hour-long episodes.

According to The Mirror, a source close to the TV series said: “The Crystal Maze is being ditched. Execs have no plans to make a new series.

“It is an iconic show, but no series is guaranteed to run indefinitely. The pandemic has meant some tough decisions have to be made.”

In another statement obtained by the Daily Star, the source said: “Channel 4 has the option to bring it back in the future, but right now that’s not looking likely any time soon.”

The Crystal Maze first aired in the 1990s and returned as a revival series courtesy of Channel 4 in 2016.

It began with a one-off celebrity edition raising money for Stand Up to Cancer, which was hosted by Stephen Merchant.

There have since been over 40 episodes with Ayoade as a permanent host, but the cancellation is said to be attributed to a ratings drop over the last year of the pandemic.

“Initially it was performing well, but by late 2020 it wasn’t bringing in good viewing figures any more,” the sourced added. “Interest from viewers had waned. It was inevitable it would be at risk of being axed.”

Channel 4 has not yet responded for comment.

Last month, Ricky Gervais spoke out about the potential sale of Channel 4, saying “it would be a real shame”.

“For almost 40 years, Channel 4 has been a launch pad for new ideas and new talent,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s been able to do that because of its remit and not-for-profit structure and it would be a real shame if that was destroyed by selling off the channel.”