Richard Lewis remembered in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘The Simpsons’ tributes

Tributes to Richard Lewis are being made on television, following the actor’s death on February 28. He was aged 76.

The stand-up comedian, known for starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm, passed away following a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles.

A recent episode of the comedy series – in which Lewis starred in 41 episodes between 2000-2024 – paid tribute to the late actor.

Lewis had a recurring role in the series, playing a fictionalised version of himself who was an old friend of Larry David’s character. The two characters had a complex relationship despite being very close friends.

The opening of Sunday night’s episode featured a title card with a photo of Lewis, and a dedication which read: “In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024.”

The Simpsons also paid tribute to the late actor on Sunday night’s episode, following Lewis’ voicing of the Male Golem in the Treehouse Of Horror XVII episode in 2006.

The title card on The Simpsons featured Lewis’ character, as well as an illustration of the actor in the style of The Simpsons’ animation, with the accompanying line: “In loving memory of Richard Lewis.”

Long-time co-star and friend David shared after Lewis’ death: “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

While Lewis retired from stand-up comedy last year following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, he was continuing to appear in the twelfth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has been airing on HBO since last month.