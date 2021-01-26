Richard Lewis will not appear in Season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Richard Lewis has confirmed that he won’t be appearing in the next season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Lewis shared the news via Twitter on Monday (January 25) alongside a photo of series creator Larry David, revealing that recent multiple surgeries have ruled him out of appearing in the next season.

In the post, Lewis wrote: “What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO.”

Lewis additionally told Variety: “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD.

“Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other ‘Curb’ fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

Last month (December 15), Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove spoke about the forthcoming 11th season of the show in a new interview.

Smoove, who has played Leon Black on the sitcom since 2007, explained how his character would evolve in the new episodes and how the production process has changed under coronavirus safety protocols.

“I put down a tweet last year… I said, ‘Brand new Curb, Same old Leon,’” Smoove told Pop Culture. “You learn your character, you learn who he is, you learn what people love about him. It’s kind of like a golf swing.

“We keep the crew and the cast tight. Everyone is tested from the crew to make-up. You name it. Everyone is on a schedule and we just keep everybody safe.”

Earlier this year, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David shared a PSA via the Office of the Governor of California, speaking to “the idiots out there” to encourage social distancing.