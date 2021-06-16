Richard Madeley has once again been likened to Alan Partridge for his comments on Good Morning Britain.

The host and his co-presenter Susanna Reid were on the subject of Shamima Begum when Madeley appeared to embody the popular comedy character.

The hosts were holding a debate on whether Begum should be able to return to the UK from Syria. The former child bride travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) on February 2015 at the age of 15.

“It’s quite an interesting point, and I was thinking about this last night,” said Madeley.

“Obviously, we had the Nuremberg trials after the war and we hanged quite a few Nazis and imprisoned a lot of others and we let them out eventually.”

As Reid listened to him with visible caution, Madeley continued: “But we didn’t go after the Hitler Youth as far as I’m aware. We didn’t go after the Hitler Youth, we only went after adults who served in the Hitler regime and that’s something to reflect on, I think.”

Watch this clip below, as captured on Twitter.

Madeley has just gone full Partridge again when talking about Shamima Begum #GMB pic.twitter.com/0u36Ve1NyQ — Scott (@ScottRuth) June 16, 2021

Madeley concluded that he didn’t know where he stood on the Begum debate.

Viewers took to Twitter to share comparisons between Madeley and Steve Coogan’s parody host Partridge.

“From Mansfield hillbillies to Shamima Begum in the space of two minutes. And then Richard Madeley goes full Partridge once again,” one spectator tweeted.

From Mansfield hillbillies to Shamima Begum in the space of two minutes. And then Richard Madeley goes full Partridge once again. “I was thinking about this last night – we didn’t go after the Hitler Youth?” #GMB pic.twitter.com/aNWAb3IE0P — Ray Armfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KentWomble) June 16, 2021

Madeley’s comparisons to Partridge have been ongoing. On June 3, the host was asked whether people should be “restricted” from events for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Madeley replied: “One of the reasons, for example, that we have a law that says you must wear a seatbelt, is not just to protect the person wearing the belt; it’s that if you don’t wear a belt and you have a high-speed crash, [when] you go through the windshield, you might hit somebody else.”

He then added: “That can actually happen.”

Watch Madeley’s reasoning below.

A survey for GMB has found that 1 in 5 18-29 years olds will either refuse to take the vaccine when offered or are undecided.@richardm56 and @CharlotteHawkns discus the findings as @DrHilaryJones explains that education about the vaccine is important. pic.twitter.com/Tw6JDHS1a9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 3, 2021

One viewer took to Twitter and labelled Madeley’s tangent “pure Alan Partridge”.

The seatbelt / going through the window comment is pure Alan Partridge; exactly the kind of tangent (and with the same kind of brutal detail) he goes off on.#GMB #ThisTime #AlanPartridge #ThisTimeWithAlanPartridge https://t.co/OtDX1DAe0e — John Featherstone (@johnfeath) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Partridge fans have demanded that Coogan and co-star Susannah Fielding should host a one-off special of The One Show as their on screen characters.