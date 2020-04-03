‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon reveals show’s link to ‘Community’

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed than an episode of the cartoon featured a plot originally intended for his other comedy show, Community.

Speaking to The Independent, Harmon revealed that the second episode from season four of Rick and Morty included the now discarded plot from Community.

Harmon said: “I can’t remember any ideas we always wanted to do but couldn’t crack… There was one concept that was always floating in the air which was the idea of doing an episode about Jeff Winger being a shy pooper. I ended up grafting that over to Rick And Morty.”

The episode, titled ‘The Old Man and the Seat’ was a nod to Ernest Hemmingway’s classic tale, The Old Man and the Sea. The episode featured a subplot where Rick reveals his private, luxury toilet was being used by another character called ‘Tony.’ After that, Rick becomes fixated on ruining his life.

Last month (March 20), Adult Swim dropped a brand new mini-episode of Rick and Morty as fans eagerly await the second half of season four.

The five-minute short, titled ‘Samurai & Shogun’, sees an alternate dimension samurai Rick fight off a hoard of ninja Ricks.

The short is the creation of Japanese animation studio Studio Deen, with Yohei Tadano providing the voice of Rick.

Adult Swim anime block Toonami’s co-creator Jason DeMarco revealed that they had spent a year working on the short.

“Yeah so we spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short for you guys,” he tweeted. “Here it is, hope you dig it! Don’t tell me we don’t have the most fun!”

Rick and Morty took a break last year, five episodes into season four.

The show recently confirmed the second half will air in May, with random teasers hitting the internet in the last few months.