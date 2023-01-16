‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic violence

Justin Roiland, a co-creator and star of the animated series Rick and Morty, has been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020.

As NBC News reports, Roiland appeared in court on Thursday (January 12) for a pre-trial hearing. He was charged in Orange County, California in May 2020 with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on or around January 19, 2020, and was perpetrated against an unidentified woman who was dating Roiland at the time. A date for the trial has not yet been set, but another pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on April 27.

According to court documents, Roiland was released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020, and was arraigned in October of that year. A protective order filed that month said Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person named in it. He is also not allowed to be within 100 feet of that person. The protective order lasts until October 2023.

Roiland is best known for co-creating Adult Swim‘s Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon, as well as voicing both its main characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. The show’s sixth season premiered in 2022 and ended last month. Roiland also co-created the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites and voices one of its main characters.

Roiland’s other voice credits include appearances on Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, Community and Robot Chicken, among others. More recently, his company Squanch Games released the game High on Life last year.