In the throes of season 4 of Rick and Morty, fans can rejoice as there could be some new extra material on the horizon already.

Beyond the title pair of friends and adventurers, one of the show’s most crucial characters, Summer, is gearing up for a richer storyline than before.

Spencer Grammer, who voices Morty’s sister Summer, told Collider’s Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast that more standalone and spin-off episodes are in the works.

“You’ll see some pretty dynamic [stories] for Summer coming up. We have, I think, two more episodes airing in this chunk. And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later.

“And then we also have… I know they’re working on season five. I hope we do get to explore more from her background and the future and just in general.”

In terms of what stories might be worth exploring, Grammer admitted the prospect of Summer with a boyfriend sounds pretty appealing. “Summer and her boyfriend – I think that would be hilarious.”

Season 4 of Rick and Morty premiered last month on November 10 with “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”, the first of five episodes making up the first half of the season. The second half will air later, with a still unknown release date.

The new season is airing exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK, but it remains unclear what will happen to the previous seasons of Rick and Morty, which were previously broadcast by Netflix.