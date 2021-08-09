Watch teaser for hour-long ‘Rick And Morty’ season five finale

Rick And Morty’s season five finale will be an hour-long special, Adult Swim has announced.

The season five finale will air on Sunday, September 5 at 11pm EST in the US, and Monday, September 6 at 10pm on Channel 4 in the UK. That’s a month-long delay following episode eight, which aired yesterday (August 8).

Adult Swim also released a teaser for the double-length closer to the season.

In the clip Morty encourages Rick to replace him, resulting in a spin of the “wheel of better things than Morty”. The wheel lands on ‘two crows’, with other options including ‘gene with donkey brains’, ‘garbage goober’, ‘half a Paul Giamatti’ and ‘Sentient shit’.

It appears that this hour-long edition, however, is a two-part episode jammed together, with the remaining two episodes in season five having the titles Forgetting Sarick Mortshall and Rickmurai Jack.

Even so, some might be hoping this is testing ground for a potential Rick And Morty movie, which has been previously discussed by producers.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipeline someday,” producer Scott Marder told Digital Spy. “But I feel like every episode is a movie.

“I’d like to see what a movie would be. A movie would feel like the equivalent of a trilogy. We just pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic.”

Rick And Morty season five, episode eight is available to watch tonight (August 9) on Channel 4 in the UK.