‘Rick and Morty’ is getting an anime spin-off

Adult Swim has announced an anime spin-off of Rick and Morty.

Takashi Sano (Tower Of God) will direct the 10-episode series titled Rick and Morty: The Anime. Sano previously directed two anime shorts based on the show, ‘Rick and Morty vs. Genocider’ and ‘Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)’, which have amassed over 10million combined views on Adult Swim’s digital platforms.

In a statement, Sano said: “The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception.

Advertisement

“I am honoured to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures.”

Rick and Morty: The Anime is described as a standalone story, which will adapt themes and events from the main series.

Along with Tower Of God, Sano previously worked on the TV series Sengoku Basara: End Of Judgement and Lupin III. He also served as the cutscene director on the game Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Adult Swim has previously collaborated with prominent anime creators and directors on a number of shorts, including Masaru Matsumoto – but this is the first time they’ve commissioned a full series.

Advertisement

The fifth season of Rick and Morty concluded in September last year. A sixth season is currently in development, after Adult Swim renewed the show for 70 episodes in 2018.

Rick and Morty season six is expected to premiere later this year.