‘Rick And Morty’ just parodied this classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie

Rick And Morty has parodied classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall in its latest episode.

The animated sci-fi sitcom is currently midway through its seventh season, with the latest adventure Wet Kuat Amortican Summer airing last night (November 26).

In the episode, Summer and Morty become accidentally fused together thanks to an ‘attribute slider’, with Morty protruding out of her stomach and becoming a “Kuato”.

Advertisement

The name is a reference to 1990’s Total Recall, in which the leader of the Martian rebels is revealed to be a mutant growing out of his brother’s stomach called Kuato.

In the Rick And Morty episode, Summer visits a nightclub for Kuatos and their hosts, though this is revealed to be a trap as the owner is harvesting Kuatos and murdering their hosts – and in a twist referring to Total Recall, the owner’s own Kuato is revealed to be behind the plan.

It comes after the show referenced another Schwarzenegger film in the season seven premiere with an appearance by Predator, while the episode also featured a cameo appearance from Hugh Jackman, who played a fictional version of himself.

Season seven has had a change-up, with Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden taking over the voices of Rick and Morty after the exit of original voice actor Justin Roiland, who was dismissed following domestic violence allegations. In March, he was cleared of all charges.

Showrunner Scott Marder spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the new voices last month, saying they wanted them to sound as similar as possible.

Advertisement

“I felt like a lot of people didn’t necessarily know what went down this year so for all those people who are just tuning in to the show as if nothing has changed, I wanted them to have the maximum fan experience they could have without any distraction,” he said.

“The goal was always to try to preserve the viewing experience and give them the same show they’ve had every other season.”