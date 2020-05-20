Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has said he’d be keen to release just one episode of the show per month, instead of the usual roll-out.

In an interview with Slash Film, Roiland spoke of the various release strategies that have changed over the seasons of Rick and Morty. Season 4 was first released with five consecutive episodes last November, with the next five starting to roll out at the beginning of this month (May 3).

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event,” Roiland began. “I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses.

“If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past.”

70 new episodes of Rick and Morty were commissioned in 2018, meaning at least 60 more are on the way after the end of season 4. Spencer Grammer, who voices Morty’s sister Summer, told NME last month that recording on season five has begun.

On the future of the show, Grammer said that fans can expect more “unique… one-off” episodes in the future. “We’re really lucky we work with Adult Swim as we do,” Grammer said. “They really allow freedom for creators, and I think that’s when shows can be really unique and special.”

‘Rick and Morty’ airs every Thursday at 10pm BST on E4 – stream the series online on All4.