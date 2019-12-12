Pringles launch special ‘Rick and Morty’ flavour

Pringles have teamed up with Rick and Morty to launch a new ‘Pickle Rick’ flavour of the crisps.

The flavour is based on the fan-favourite season three episode ‘Pickle Rick’, which sees the booze-loving scientist turning himself into a pickle in order to get out of attending family therapy.

The ‘Pickle Rick’ flavour crisps will be housed in dark green-coloured cans which features Rick’s gurning face on the front. You can see what it’ll look like below.

As the above tweet confirms, this special Pringles flavour will be released in North America on February 2. The crisp company’s tie-in with the show will also be celebrated with a 30-second Rick and Morty-starring advert which will air during the second quarter of the 2020 Super Bowl.

It seems likely that Pickle Rick will return in the commercial, with Senior Vice President and Marketing and Partnerships for Adult Swim Jill King saying that the Rick and Morty team are making “a hilarious spot for the Big Game”.

In the latest Rick and Morty episode ‘Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty’, fans spotted a cameo from Pokémon character Ash Ketchum — albeit an older, fatter version of the trainer.