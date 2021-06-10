‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 adds Alison Brie to its cast

Alison Brie has been added to the voice cast of Rick and Morty for its fifth season.

As reported by Radio Times, Brie will be joining the ranks along with Timothy Olyphant and Christina Ricci.

Brie will be reunited with showrunner Dan Harmon after starring in his odd ball college comedy Community from 2009 – 2015.

Advertisement

Though the new cast members were confirmed to Radio Times by Spencer Grammer, who plays Morty’s sister Summer, she wouldn’t disclose details of the characters. It has however been confirmed that Susan Sarandon will reprise her role of family therapist Dr. Wong.

They join a weighty list of guest voices that have featured on the show, which has included John Oliver, Werner Herzog and Christian Slater.

“There’s a more familial-centric base [this season] where the entire family is working together, which is fun,” Grammer told Radio Times about season five.

Harmon added: “We got that from a series of indie movies in the States called Fast & Furious. We found out by saying the word ‘family’, you can make 900 episodes of something.”

Meanwhile, the show’s producer Scott Marder has said a spin-off film “will happen” in the future.

Advertisement

Marder told Metro: “It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day.

Brie joins the show after a longstanding role on Netflix animation BoJack Horseman, which finished in 2020.

Though she was set to reprise her character Ruth in the streaming platform’s drama GLOW, the show was cancelled by Netflix in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim on June 20, and will come to E4 on June 21.

HBO has announced that the upcoming season will also premiere on streaming service HBO GO within Southeast Asia on June 21.