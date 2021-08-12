‘Rick and Morty’ season five finale is being delayed

The final episode of Rick and Morty season five has been pushed back to September 5, almost a month after its penultimate episode aired.

The hour-long finale comes after a deep dive into Rick and regular character Bird Person’s friendship, which was a much-anticipated storyline for fans.

This is the first time that Rick and Morty has seen a significant delay between episodes, according to Collider, and the reason for the scheduling decision has not been confirmed. It is also the first time that the show will air a double episode in its five-season lifespan.

Adult Swim have released a teaser for the upcoming episode. Watch it below.

It may be that the extended runtime for the finale could be the show’s creators testing the water for a feature-length Rick and Morty adventure.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipeline someday,” producer Scott Marder told Digital Spy on the subject. “But I feel like every episode is a movie.

“I’d like to see what a movie would be. A movie would feel like the equivalent of a trilogy. We just pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic.”

Rick and Morty‘s network Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes of the show after they renewed the series back in 2018.

One episode of the show’s fifth season caused shock among its fans. The fourth episode, called ‘Rickdependance Spray’, premiered on July 11, with a brief synopsis explaining: “A failed experiment by Rick creates monsters that threaten the entire country as well as himself.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “So, uh, who’s gonna up to their actions and claim responsibility for Episode 4 of Rick and Morty Season 5?”

NME‘s recap review of the episode labelled it “possibly the worst one yet.”

“If there’s one criticism that’s sometimes comes Ricky and Morty’s way, it’s that the show can sometimes be a little too clever for its own good,” began the review.