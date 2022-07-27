‘Rick and Morty’ season six release date announced

Rick And Morty will return for its sixth season this September.

The hit animation’s official Twitter account announced the news today (July 27), sharing an image of the titular grandpa and grandson with a “ripped” set of abs. “Season 6 coming September 4th,” the caption read.

At present, it’s currently unclear what the new season will entail, or how many episodes it will feature. However, fans have been promised that the upcoming instalments will give them a “unique way to be part of the fun”.

The official synopsis reads: “It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network Michael Ouweleen added in a statement: “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon.

“As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun — so keep your eyes peeled.”

Rick And Morty season five aired its last episode on September 5, 2021, making it almost a full year since the sci-fi animation was last on fans’ screens. Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have since been working on the new season, with plans for several more to follow it.

Back in 2018, Adult Swim renewed Rick And Morty for another 70 episodes. So far, only 20 of those have aired – 10 in season four and 10 in season five – so, if things keep moving at that rate, we should expect a further four seasons after the sixth.

In May this year, the network also ordered an anime spin-off of the show, with Takashi Sano (Tower Of God) brought in to direct the 10-episode series.