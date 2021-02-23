‘Rick and Morty’ writers start work on season seven

Rick and Morty writer Alex Rubens has confirmed that work has begun on season 7.

Rubens teased the news in a tongue-in-cheek tweet, writing: “Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not)”

Responding to one fan who jokingly speculated “Rick dies of multidimensional cancer and after episode 3 it’s just called Morty?”, Rubens said: “Jesus Christ, switch to DMs, these are enormous spoilers.”

Season five of Rick and Morty is yet to air, but last year producer and writer Scott Marder teased the content of the forthcoming episodes.

“There’s epic canon in season five coming,” Marder said. “Fans are gonna, like, get knocked over by the canon we’re about to hit them with… All the stuff we’re doing is so awesome.”

Co-creator Dan Harmon had also said work had begun on season seven. “I think we’re working on season seven right now, I can’t even keep track,” he said. “I wouldn’t know if I were spoiling season five or season six.”

Harmon had also previously revealed the show was “more on schedule than we’ve ever been” due to the ongoing pandemic.

He added: “It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore.

“Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.”