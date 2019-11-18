Aw jeez!

Rick and Morty fans are being given the chance to drive in a car with a giant Morty on the roof.

The ‘Mortymobile’, which is in fact a Mazda 3 five-door hatchback, is becoming available to rent as part of a collaboration between Adult Swim and carsharing company Turo.

The car will take a tour throughout a number of US cities during the run of Rick and Morty season four, starting in Los Angeles from November 18-25, followed by San Diego December 9-16.

The Mortymobile, which follows the Rickmobile, will cost $350 (£269) per day, though there’s no word yet on whether the car will tour internationally.

However, proceeds from the car will be donated to an organisation that supports and empowers women in technical fields.

Rick and Morty season four premiered last week in the US, with the first episode containing a post-credits scene that proves crucial to the episode as a whole.

The show’s UK broadcaster, E4, has since brought its release date forward after previously revealing that the first episode would not air until January 2020.

Season four will instead premiere in the UK on November 20, 2019 with Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz saying: “When we announced we would be airing Rick and Morty Series 4 on free to air TV in January we thought fans would be delighted.

“Instead they told us – in their droves – that it wasn’t nearly soon enough, so we’ve listened and brought forward the UK premiere to November 20th on E4 and All 4. Enjoy!”