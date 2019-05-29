A ‘Rick and Morty’ limited edition synth is on its way

Fans will be able to get hold of it later this summer

A Rick and Morty-inspired synth is being released, it has been announced.

Ahead of the hit cartoon returning to screens for its fourth season, Teenage Engineering has created a PO-137 model paying homage to the series. The limited edition piece is kit will feature voice samples from co-creator Justin Roiland, along with an animated LED screen.

The Swedish electronics company, which specialises in synthesised instruments, posted a teaser of their new product on Instagram. Check out the video below.

“We are so excited to reveal our latest collaboration with Rick and Morty,” Teenage Engineering captioned the post. “Together, we created a limited-edition pocket operator (PO-137).” They added that the synth will be available for fans to purchase online at the beginning of July.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this month that Rick and Morty season 4 will arrive in November. An exact date is yet to be announced.

In other news, Kanye West has been offered the chance to have an entire episode of Rick And Morty dedicated to him. In discussing the show’s return, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland talked about the rapper’s love of the show – adding that he’s “always welcome” to appear in an episode.

“Come hang out, write a Rick & Morty episode with us,” Roiland said. “It’ll be the Kanye episode. I’m so down. That would be fucking amazing actually.”