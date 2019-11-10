‘Rick and Morty’ writer Jessica Gao hired to development Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

It's the first creative development of the new series since it was announced

Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for her work on Rick and Morty, has been hired to develop and lead the writing team on Marvel‘s She-Hulk.

The hiring of Gao is the first creative development of the new series since it was announced by Marvel’s Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Fan Expo.

With numerous animation credits such as Nickelodeon’s The Mighty B! as well as her work on Rick and Morty, Gao is an accomplished writer who won an Emmy for her work on Rick and Morty episode ‘Pickle Rick’.

She also wrote episodes of HBO’s Silicon Valley and wrote and executive produced a comedy pilot for ABC titled Lazy Rich Asians, which shot this year.

She-Hulk was the last major character co-created by Stan Lee. Given her powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, She-Hulk is attorney Jennifer Walters. Unlike Banner/Hulk, she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she transitioned into her green alter-ego.

Meanwhile, the UK release date for season 4 of Rick and Morty has been confirmed.

The new series will come to Channel 4 in the UK in January 2020, and it’ll be split into two parts containing five episodes each.