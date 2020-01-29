Ricky Gervais denies that he was snubbed by Caitlyn Jenner at NTAs

Ricky Gervais has denied rumours that he was ignored by Caitlyn Jenner at last night’s National Television Awards.

The pair have had previous clashes, with Gervais making headlines with controversial comments about Jenner that he made while hosting 2016’s Golden Globes.

Now, according to Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, the pair had the “most awkward encounter ever” on the red carpet at the event at London’s O2 Arena last night (January 28).

Kemp, who appeared alongside Jenner on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, said that across his time in the jungle, he deduced that Jenner “ain’t a fan of Ricky Gervais”.

He continued: “It came up a few times in the jungle. Someone would say ‘Oh I love The Office’ and she’d just have this stare of just like ‘no’. In Caitlyn’s mind, she has that constant hashtag of #RickyGervaisIsCancelledParty. Do you know what I mean? That is it.”

Gervais has since denied the report, tweeting that it’s “absolutely false. She was lovely and gracious. She said she loved my Golden Globes monologue & I said I loved her stint in I’m a Celebrity. And that was it. No snubbing. No awkwardness. No rudeness.”

The pair first clashed when Gervais made controversial comments about Jenner while hosting the Golden Globes in 2016, making specific reference to a fatal car crash that involved the actress.

“I’ve changed, not as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously,” he said during his monologue. “What a year she’s had. She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes.

“She didn’t do a lot for women drivers, but you can’t have everything, can you?”

Gervais’ Netflix series After Life lost out in the Best Comedy category at the NTAs, with Mrs Brown’s Boys picking up the gong.