Ricky Gervais gig interrupted by fight in the audience

Ricky Gervais had to address a scuffle during his live show in London after a fight broke out in the audience.
The comedian, who is currently touring his ‘Supernature’ stand-up show, performed at the SSE Arena in London on Friday (19 November) when he addressed the fight on stage.
Speaking to the crowd, Gervais said: “Keep me informed. What’s going on? Any staff? Any staff around?”
A member of the crowd encouraged Gervais to continue with the gig, prompting cheers from the audience. You can watch a clip of the moment below.
Fight breaks out at @rickygervais gig. Ricky handles it like true professional. pic.twitter.com/ToOzEsJeZx
— Roly Richardson (@rolyuk1) November 22, 2021
Gervais responded: “What? Carry on? I must be good if I’m better than a fight.”
Speaking to The Sun, an audience member said the show was “interrupted three times by people scrapping”.
An attendee on Twitter wrote: “Just watched SuperNature by @rickygervais, the man acknowledged a fight in the crowd, asked staff to intervene turning it into a joke, in the span of two seconds. I am a fan forever.”
Gervais is set to perform at the same venue on Thursday December 2, followed by two shows at The Brighton Centre on December 5 and 6.
Back in September, the comedian’s Netflix series After Life won Best Comedy at the National Television Awards. Filming on the third season began in April this year, with a release date yet to be announced.
In NME’s four-star review of season two, the show is described as “some of [Gervais’s] most moving work to date” and his “most rewarding”.