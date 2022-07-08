Ricky Gervais has garbage truck named after him in his hometown

Ricky Gervais has responded to having a garbage truck named after him in his hometown, describing it as an “honour”.

Reading Borough Council recently ran a competition where locals could offer names for six new food waste trucks. The competition ended on July 1, with five of the names chosen by children, according to local reports.

While the other names are not yet known, a truck named after the comedian, who originates from Whitley in Reading, was pictured in action and shared by Gervais.

In a post on Twitter showing the truck named ‘Ricky Gerwaste’, Gervais wrote: “Is there any greater honour than your hometown naming a garbage truck after you?”

Is there any greater honour than your hometown naming a garbage truck after you? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PfzEvDYdXj — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 7, 2022

Replying to his tweet, Reading Council wrote: “We were going to reveal our winning food waste truck names next week but @rickygervais has beaten us to it with his own scoop on the privilege.

“The race is on for you to spot the other 5 trucks and break the news on their names before we do. Tag us in any posts!”

We were going to reveal our winning food waste truck names next week but @rickygervais has beaten us to it with his own scoop on the privilege. The race is on for you to spot the other 5 trucks and break the news on their names before we do. Tag us in any posts! https://t.co/33Gs4Fjssm — Reading Council (@ReadingCouncil) July 8, 2022

In May, Gervais faced criticism for his recent Netflix special SuperNature over jokes that were deemed transphobic.

Following the special, Gervais defended making “taboo” jokes in an appearance on The One Show, saying comedy is for “getting us over taboo subjects so they’re not scary anymore”.

Gervais is set to release another special on Netflix titled Armageddon. A release date has yet to be announced.