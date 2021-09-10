Ricky Gervais kept it real while accepting a prize at the National Television Awards on Thursday (September 9).

The comedian and actor’s Netflix series After Life won Best Comedy at the halfway point of the two-and-a-half-hour ceremony, with Gervais using his acceptance speech to poke fun at the event’s length.

“Thanks so much. I’ll keep it short – it’s already interminable,” Gervais said.

“Thank you to Netflix for all their support and total lack of interference. They’re the best broadcaster. The amazing crew and cast and of course the people at home who voted for it.

“You’re the reason I do this… you’re the second. I do it for the money.”

After Life beat competitors Friday Night Dinner, Sex Education and The Vicar Of Dibley to win the award.

A genuine Thank You to everyone who voted for #AfterLife to win Best Comedy at The National TV Awards. Particularly all the dogs & cats. I love you all ❤️ I’m drunk. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/BK8gSWhqIp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 9, 2021

Gervais posted on Twitter following the ceremony: “A genuine Thank You to everyone who voted for #AfterLife to win Best Comedy at The National TV Awards. Particularly all the dogs & cats. I love you all. I’m drunk. Cheers!”

After Life is set to return for a third season, with filming kicking off in April this year. Netflix, however, has yet to confirm a release date.

In NME’s four-star review of After Life season two, the show is described as “some of [Gervais’s] most moving work to date” and his “most rewarding”.