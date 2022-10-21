Ricky Gervais has joked he could run for Prime Minister following the resignation of Liz Truss after just six weeks in office.

Posting to Twitter, the comedian shared a picture of him superimposed in front of Number 10 with the caption: “And it wouldn’t even be in the top 10 weirdest news stories of the year”.

Fans embraced the idea, with one commenting: “Imagine Ricky in front of parliament giving them the Golden Globes treatment!”

Advertisement

Another added: “Perhaps it would be a better option than the last two.”

And it wouldn't even be in the top 10 weirdest news stories of the year 😂 pic.twitter.com/55ypcm8l38 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 20, 2022

A third fan wrote: “The acceptance speech alone would make this a great idea.”

Speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street yesterday (October 20), Truss announced she would be resigning from her position after just 44 days.

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills,” she said.

Advertisement

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent, and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.”

She continued: “I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them. #GeneralElection2022 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 20, 2022

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and comedian Joe Lycett are among music and entertainment figures to react to the news.

“Bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now,” Yorke wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Gervais weighed in on the possibility that he could host the Golden Globes again in the future.