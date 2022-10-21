NewsTV News

Ricky Gervais jokes he’ll run for Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ resignation

"It wouldn't even be in the top 10 weirdest news stories of the year"

By Hollie Geraghty
Ricky Gervais hosts Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

Ricky Gervais has joked he could run for Prime Minister following the resignation of Liz Truss after just six weeks in office.

Posting to Twitter, the comedian shared a picture of him superimposed in front of Number 10 with the caption: “And it wouldn’t even be in the top 10 weirdest news stories of the year”.

Fans embraced the idea, with one commenting: “Imagine Ricky in front of parliament giving them the Golden Globes treatment!”

Another added: “Perhaps it would be a better option than the last two.”

A third fan wrote: “The acceptance speech alone would make this a great idea.”

Speaking outside Number 10 Downing Street yesterday (October 20), Truss announced she would be resigning from her position after just 44 days.

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills,” she said.

liz truss resigns
Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as she addresses the media outside number 10 at Downing Street on October 20, 2022 in London (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent, and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.”

She continued: “I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

“I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and comedian Joe Lycett are among music and entertainment figures to react to the news.

“Bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now,” Yorke wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Gervais weighed in on the possibility that he could host the Golden Globes again in the future.

