Ricky Gervais jokes he’s “reported fans for hate crimes” for laughing at new material

Ricky Gervais has joked that he’s reported his fans “for hate crimes” for laughing at his new stand-up material.

The comedian performed at the Leicester Square Theatre in London on Wednesday (June 8), where he showcased a new stand-up set for upcoming Netflix special Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.

In a post on Twitter after the show, Gervais wrote: “Another amazing audience at @lsqtheatre for my #Armageddon new material night. They laughed at things that shouldn’t be laughed at and I have reported them all for hate crimes. I’ll do more soon.”

Another amazing audience at @lsqtheatre for my #Armageddon new material night. They laughed at things that shouldn't be laughed at and I have reported them all for hate crimes. I'll do more soon. pic.twitter.com/td6hIT4TpJ — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 8, 2022

Last month, Gervais faced criticism over “transphobic” jokes in his recent Netflix special SuperNature, with LGBT rights organisation GLAAD describing the show as “full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes”.

In the special, Gervais claimed he supports trans rights. “I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights,” he said. “Live your best life.

“Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying.”

Following the special, Gervais defended making “taboo” jokes in an appearance on The One Show, saying comedy is for “getting us over taboo subjects so they’re not scary anymore”.

Last year, Dave Chappelle faced criticism over jokes that were deemed “transphobic” in his Netflix special The Closer. Some employees at the streaming service staged a virtual walkout in protest over his comments.

A release date for Ricky Gervais: Armageddon has yet to be announced.