London Zoo have reportedly rejected Ricky Gervais’ wish to be fed to their lions after his death.

Chief Operating Officer of ZSL London Zoo, Kathryn England, told the Daily Mail: “I suspect Ricky may be a bit gristly for our lions.”

The comments come after Gervais told Conan O’Brien he would like to “give something back”.

“It would be good to be fed to lions at London Zoo,” The Office star explained. “It would be good to give something back. We eat animals and destroy habits and at least then I could give something back.”

He added: “It would be amusing to see the faces of tourists when this fat, naked dead body is thrown out and as it lands some people go ‘is that the bloke from ‘The Office?'”

England added that ZSL has been hit financially by the ongoing pandemic, and is welcoming donations.

“We are struggling financially because of lockdown so if anyone wants to ‘give something back’ we welcome donations that will help us keep our lions fed on a more suitable diet,” she said.

Opening up about death, Ricky Gervais went on to tell O’Brien: “I’m resigned to it. We’re all going to die. I don’t care about being dead because I won’t know about it.

“I don’t want to die alone or in agony and I don’t want to die an embarrassing death.”

Reviewing the last season of After Life, Gervais’ existential comedy on Netflix, NME said: “It’s some of his most moving work to date, and if you can stomach the occasional C-bomb, his most rewarding.”