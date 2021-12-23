Ricky Gervais rips into Tories on livestream: “They are all shit”

Ricky Gervais has criticised the Conservative party over photos that appear to show members breaking lockdown rules.

Earlier this month, photos emerged appearing to show Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife and other Conservative party members socialising in Downing Street’s garden during the first lockdown in May 2020. At the time, members of different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors.

A spokesperson for No 10 insisted, however, that the “picture shows colleagues meeting in a place of work”.

Advertisement

This was preceded by reports of multiple social gatherings happening within Downing Street in winter 2020, while the rest of the country were unable to see friends and family due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking in a Twitter livestream about the allegations, Gervais said: “Do you know what the worst thing is as well? Apart from the pandemic and the devastation and the deaths and the strain on the health service and people losing their livelihoods and that, the worst thing is the fucking cunts in charge do what they want.

“I see all these people saying all the parties they were having, and people saying, ‘That was the day I couldn’t see my mum in hospital’, or ‘I couldn’t go to my dad’s funeral.’ Because the posh, privileged people in charge were acting like fucking Charlie Sheen. I mean really fucking rubbing salt in the wound. I don’t get political, but they are all shit.”

He added: “When are we going to stop taking ‘went to Eton’ as a qualification to run the country? I mean, fucking hell.”

Advertisement

The comedian’s Netflix series, After Life, is set to return for a third and final season on January 14, 2022.

In a four-star review of season two, NME’s Beth Webb wrote: “It’s an extraordinary feat to capture an audience this big with a show that doesn’t promise any notion of a happy ending. Maybe there’s some level of catharsis in watching a man with seemingly nothing left to lose stomping around doing what he likes.”