Ricky Gervais says he “totally gets” anger over No 10 parties

Ricky Gervais has said he “totally gets” the public’s anger over the news that Downing Street staff were having parties during lockdown.

The After Life creator and actor has commented on the revelation that a party was held in the garden of Number 10 in May 2020, according to an email obtained by ITV News.

“I totally get the anger with these parties that the government – the people in charge – were breaking the rules, having these parties in their lovely gardens,” Gervais told ITV.

“Why wouldn’t they be angry? Myself and everyone kept to the rules. I think I’ve been naive all my life, it’s only now that I think, ‘why do we trust them?” he added.

“Of course we shouldn’t trust the people in charge! That’s how they’re in charge. They shouldn’t be trusted.”

Gervais recently explained why he would be ending his existential Netflix comedy After Life after its forthcoming third season, saying he doesn’t want the show to “outstay its welcome”.

Gervais called a fourth season a “no brainer” and said “every time someone asks (about a fourth season) I get a little adrenaline rush wishing it wasn’t it.”

He went on to say that he “should do it in terms of economics and the audience would love it, everything points towards it except would series four be as good as the first three and actually better because it’s no good for it to be just as good? I don’t want it to outstay its welcome.”

After Life returns to Netflix on January 14.