Ricky Gervais says he won’t be bringing ‘The Office’ back

Ricky Gervais has said that it is unlikely that he will ever bring the UK version of The Office back to our screens.

The mockumentary-style BBC show ran for two series and a two-part special before ending in 2003. It followed the day-to-day life of the Wernham Hogg Paper Company’s Slough Office, ran by David Brent (played by Gervais).

In a new interview, Gervais has reiterated his stance on reviving the show, saying that he won’t be bringing it back.

“I don’t think I’ll ever bring back the old favourites,” he told The Sun’s TV Mag. “People think they want more, but they don’t. They just want the feeling they had when they saw it for the first time. David Brent at 60 is too sad.”

The Office may have stopped after two seasons but the US adaptation starring Steve Carell and John Krasinski ran for nine seasons before ending in 2013.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gervais said he was open to doing a third season of After Life, even though the second season hasn’t even aired yet.

“For the first time ever, I’ve wanted to do a third season of something,” he explained. “[After Life] is my favourite ensemble I’ve ever done.

“It’s the richest world I’ve created, it’s not just a comedy about being in an office or an extra. So I’ve started thinking about it, but we have to see how season two goes down. If people say: ‘This is the worst show’ then I won’t do one. It has to be a wanted encore from Netflix and the public for me to do it.”

The second season of After Life arrives on Netflix next week.

The comedy drama sees Gervais starring as Tony Johnson, a man who is struggling to cope with widowed life following the death of his wife.

In a four-star review, NME’s Beth Webb said the second series of After Life is Gervais’ “most moving work to date.”

Meanwhile, Gervais has spoken out against those “complaining” from privileged positions while the NHS continues to fight coronavirus during the global pandemic.

The comedian said in an interview with The Sun that he had little sympathy for anyone tasked with staying at home, following celebrities posting videos from lavish homes.