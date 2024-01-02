Ricky Gervais says Netflix “can’t be arsed” to promote his new special

Ricky Gervais has said Netflix “can’t be arsed” to promote his new comedy special because it will be “huge” regardless.

The comedian’s latest stand-up special, Armageddon, was released on the streaming service on Christmas Day. At the time of writing (January 2), the special is ranked second on Netflix’s top 10 TV shows behind drama Fool Me Once.

Before the special was released, Gervais explained in a post on X how there would be little promotion for Armageddon by the company.

Advertisement

“Netflix aren’t doing any posters because they can’t be arsed and I’m not doing any press interviews because they’re all c**ts,” Gervais wrote on December 18. “All I’ve got is you lot. Please watch #Armageddon on Netflix. Merry Christmas.”

Netflix aren't doing any posters because they can't be arsed and I'm not doing any press interviews because they're all cunts. All I've got is you lot. Please watch #Armageddon on Netflix. Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/pLpzymyqDD — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 18, 2023

Asked by a fan why Netflix are not “advertising” the special, Gervais replied: “They think it’s going to be huge whatever.”

Ahead of its release, Gervais received criticism from a disability charity after using an ableist slur in the special. In the film, Gervais states he doesn’t “use that word in real life” and that he is “playing a role” for comedy purposes.

Recently, the comedian addressed a petition calling for a joke about terminally ill children to be removed, saying the majority of people are “not really offended”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Gervais said: “People have a reaction. They don’t analyse it. They feel something – that’s what offence is. It’s a feeling. That’s why ‘I’m offended’ is quite meaningless. What do you want me to change?”

Advertisement

He added: “They’re not really offended. They just want to be heard.”